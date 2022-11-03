2. 1996 Peugeot 106 Long Beach Get It

It’s not pristine—note the fading paint on the roof and the peeling clear coat—but this well-loved Peugeot will appeal to fans of European hatchbacks. It’s a “Long Beach” edition, which gave it some rad upholstery, and it shows just 57,700 miles (er, make that 92,900 kilometers) on the dash. The 1.0-liter four-cylinder only spits out about 49 horsepower, so don’t expect to go anywhere fast, but the five-speed manual should make it an entertaining daily driver, and all the importation paperwork has been taken care of for you.

