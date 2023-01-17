2. 2004 Ford F-350 Lariat Supercab Get It

Ranch hands, take note: Here’s a nicely optioned truck for all your hauling needs. While dualies are also quite popular with the “all hat, no cattle” crowd, they’re built to work, and with just under 47,000 miles on the clock, this one has plenty of useful life left in it. It has a rebuilt turbodiesel V8 backed by a five-speed manual, so you can really wring some power out of it, and it even comes with jobsite accessories like a bed box and headache rack.

