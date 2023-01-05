2. 2004 Mazda RX-8 Get It

What’s Mazda’s greatest contribution to the automotive industry? Some might say the Miata (OK, a lot of people might say that), but the brand’s unique rotary engine-powered vehicles deserve recognition, too. The RX-8 is the last in a long line of sporty, high-revving rotary-powered Mazdas. Introduced in 2003, the 1.3-liter Wankel under the hood won the International Engine of the Year award, and by mounting it low and behind the front axle, it helped give the RX-8 ideal weight distribution. This example appears to be in great shape, and with its rear half doors and 2+2 layout, it’s even somewhat practical.

