2. 2005 Jaguar X-Type Sportwagon

File this under “obscure imported wagons.” According to the listing, this X-Type Sportwagon was Jaguar’s first series-produced station wagon, and less than 1,000 were sold during the 2005 model year. This one boasts an eye-catching gold paint job (its factory color), plenty of service history, a sumptuous interior, and V6 power with all-wheel drive. Looking for a comfy daily driver for the winter? You’ve found it.

