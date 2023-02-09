2. 2014 Ford Fiesta ST Get It

It’s a shame Ford stopped making passenger cars in the U.S., because that also marked the end of its ST performance variants of the Focus and Fiesta hatchbacks. With its Green Envy Metallic paint job, this low-mileage, Canadian-market Fiesta ST certainly stands out, and it comes with lots of goodies, including heated Recaro front seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, and an eight-speaker Sony sound system. But the best part is the powertrain: A turbocharged 1.6-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder and a six-speed manual transmission make this pint-sized hot hatch a riot to drive.

