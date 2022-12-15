Gear

The Best Car Auctions: 5 Cars and Trucks We’d Bid on Right Now

White 2014 Porsche 911 GT3 parked in a parking lot. car auctions
5
2014 Porsche 911 GT3Courtesy Image 2 / 5

2. 2014 Porsche 911 GT3

Get It

The photos of this car were taken near a play structure, which is somewhat fitting since this car turns just about any stretch of road into a playground. Phrases like “driver-focused supercar” get tossed around a lot when referring to 911s (see the first paragraph of the listing), but the description is apt. The combination of a sporty chassis and suspension along with a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six and a paddle-shift dual-clutch transmission creates a thrilling experience for whoever occupies the driver’s seat.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_300x490
More from Gear