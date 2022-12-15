2. 2014 Porsche 911 GT3 Get It

The photos of this car were taken near a play structure, which is somewhat fitting since this car turns just about any stretch of road into a playground. Phrases like “driver-focused supercar” get tossed around a lot when referring to 911s (see the first paragraph of the listing), but the description is apt. The combination of a sporty chassis and suspension along with a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six and a paddle-shift dual-clutch transmission creates a thrilling experience for whoever occupies the driver’s seat.

