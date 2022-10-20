Gear

The Best Car Auctions: 5 Cars and Trucks We’d Bid on Right Now

Green 2022 Rivian R1S Launch Edition parked on a driveway. car auctions
5
2022 Rivian R1S Launch EditionCourtesy Image 2 / 5

2. 2022 Rivian R1S Launch Edition

Get It

The electric revolution is here. Want to be a part of it? This is your chance to own a coveted—and very hard to acquire—Rivian R1S, the electric truck brand’s sole SUV offering. This Launch Edition model is an absolute beast thanks to its 835-horsepower quad motor drivetrain; it also boasts a towing capacity of 7,700 pounds and a range of over 300 miles. Sounds like the perfect family road tripper.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Gear