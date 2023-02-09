3. 1966 Dodge Polara 880 Station Wagon Get It

In the market for a mid-century station wagon? Feast your eyes on this exceptionally well-preserved, V8-powered Dodge Polara, which has covered just 57,318 miles in its 57 years of existence. Despite its location in South Dakota, it has remained free of rust—a testament to the kind of care it received under its long-term first owner. Added bonus: It seats nine people thanks to a fold-out seat in the trunk.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!