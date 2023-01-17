3. 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280S Get It

This Benz is an heirloom: It has remained with the same family for fifty years. Whoever wins this auction will take home a low-mileage, lovingly cared-for, and exceptionally stylish car. According to the listing, this W108-generation S-class was also one of the last cars Mercedes built by hand before the automaker switched to more typical assembly line techniques with later models. All the more reason to throw a bid on it.

