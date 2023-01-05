3. 1974 BMW 3.0 CSi Get It

Bring a Trailer serves up another piece of forbidden fruit for American auto enthusiasts. This European market 3.0 CSi was sold new in Sweden, resided there for decades, and received a “nut and bolt” restoration that began in 2015, according to the seller. Now freshly imported into the U.S. with a Montana title, this beautiful E9 coupe boasts lots of original details (including the factory Blaupunkt), and it’s ready for its next owner and a new life in the States.

