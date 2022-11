3. 1981 Ford F-150 Get It

“Bullnose” F-150s just look so right, especially when they’re this clean. This handsome shortbed pickup features a reliable 4.9-liter inline-six backed up by a four-speed manual transmission, its original Kenwood tape deck, classy chrome bumpers and trim, and a restored blue paint job with a matching camper shell. Simple and honest—just how a vintage pickup should be.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!