3. 1981 Volvo 262C Get It

You might be wondering, “Who chopped the top of this Volvo off?” Turns out it came that way from the factory. This is a 262C, better known as Bertone Coupe, and it features a body produced by legendary coachbuilder Bertone in Turin, Italy (the special bodywork included a lowered roofline). This one sports a newer Volvo four-cylinder in place of the original V6, which might be a bummer to some, but it also comes with refreshed suspension components and an all-new cloth interior. According to the listing, just over 900 Bertone Coupes were made in ‘81, so this is a real rarity.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!