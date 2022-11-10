3. 1987 AMC Eagle Wagon Get It

The Eagle is often hailed as a precursor to today’s crossovers, which (sometimes) offer the space and capability of SUVs in a car-like package. The Eagle is essentially a wagon that wants to be a truck. Underneath the classic wood-paneled family hauler exterior sits a 258-cubic-inch inline-six engine paired with an automatic 4×4 drivetrain—a switch on the dash allows the driver to hop between 2WD and 4WD. This one has been enthusiast maintained (the seller is a former AMC mechanic), and it’s in great shape overall: It still wears its original factory brown paint, the power windows and power adjustable seats still work, and the interior looks quite clean for a 30-plus-year-old wagon.

