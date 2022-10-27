3. 1990 Jaguar XJ6 Vanden Plas Majestic Get It

In terms of classic British vehicles, this Jag might be the polar opposite of the Defender above. It’s an ultra-luxe Vanden Plas version, which means it comes with a sumptuous interior kitted out with leather upholstery, highly lacquered wood trim, and even fold-down tray tables for the rear passengers. Better yet, it wears a gorgeous Regency Red paint job, and it shows just 55,000 miles on the odometer.

