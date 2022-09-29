Gear

The Best Car Auctions: 5 Cars and Trucks We’d Bid on Right Now

1991 Mercedes-Benz 200GE Cabriolet parked on pavement. car auctions
5
1991 Mercedes-Benz 200GE CabrioletCourtesy Image 3 / 5

3. 1991 Mercedes-Benz 200GE Cabriolet

Get It

The G-Wagen is a legendary off-roader, but a bright red G-Wagen with a removable hard top? Now that’s really something special. This short-wheelbase G was originally manufactured for sale in Italy, and the seller had it repainted in 2021. It comes with serious off-road chops—a 4×4 drivetrain with three locking differentials—plus nice extras like woodgrain interior trim and air conditioning.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear