3. 1992 Toyota Coaster Deluxe Get It

This will turn heads at the campground. As the listing notes, the Japanese-market Toyota Coaster was primarily used as a commercial bus, but a few examples found their way to coachbuilders who turned them into palatial RVs like this one. It offers lots of amenities, including a gas stove, a shower, and a toilet, and it has some unique details, like stained-glass windows in the interior.

