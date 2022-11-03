Gear

The Best Car Auctions: 5 Cars and Trucks We’d Bid on Right Now

Blue and white 1992 Toyota Coaster Deluxe parked on pavement. car auctions
5
1992 Toyota Coaster Deluxe

3. 1992 Toyota Coaster Deluxe

This will turn heads at the campground. As the listing notes, the Japanese-market Toyota Coaster was primarily used as a commercial bus, but a few examples found their way to coachbuilders who turned them into palatial RVs like this one. It offers lots of amenities, including a gas stove, a shower, and a toilet, and it has some unique details, like stained-glass windows in the interior.

