1993 Volkswagen Corrado SLC VR6

Conversations about high-performance Volkswagens usually revolve around the Golf GTI. But that’s not the only zippy VW worth pining for: Consider this VR6-powered Corrado. The VR6 engine sends its 178 horses to the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission, and Speedline wheels amp up the cool factor. Better yet, it comes with upgraded shocks and a glass sunroof to replace the original steel one. It’s not perfect, but it could be a great candidate for a more thorough restoration—or keep it in the garage for some fun on the weekends.

