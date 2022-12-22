3. 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser FZJ73 Get It

Want to find cool Land Cruisers? Head to South America—or bid on this auction, in which the seller has done all the import work for you. This 70 Series looks clean inside and out, and with its stout 1FZ-F inline-six engine, two-speed transfer case, and burly suspension setup, it checks all the boxes for a capable off-roader. It also comes with some nice extras, like power windows and locks, factory AC, and a removable hardtop.

