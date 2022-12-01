3. 1996 BMW M3 Get It

Shiftgate has yet another silver German sports car up for auction in Chicago—and if the photos are any indication, it’s coming from the same seller. The M3 needs no introduction; it’s a sought-after performance model that, when introduced, offered incredible handling and power straight from the factory. Guess what? These cars are still a riot to drive today. Under the hood sits an inline-six engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission, and the car’s reserved styling is amped up with a factory-installed body kit and rear spoiler.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!