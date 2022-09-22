3. 2002 Subaru Impreza WRXGet It
With its rallying roots, the Impreza WRX is an iconic car for Subaru. The owner of this “Bug Eye” WRX upped the ante by scavenging from the Subaru parts bin: It features a six-speed manual from a later WRX STI, and the engine has been swapped for a more powerful Japanese-market turbocharged EJ205 engine. It also features a long list of other mechanical upgrades—an already fun car made even more potent.
