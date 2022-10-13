Gear

The Best Car Auctions: 5 Cars and Trucks We’d Bid on Right Now

Black 2004 Volkswagen Phaeton parked on dirt beneath a tree. car auctions
5
2004 Volkswagen PhaetonCourtesy Image 3 / 5

3. 2004 Volkswagen Phaeton

Get It

Think of the Phaeton like a German Bentley: It’s big and luxurious, and it also shares underpinnings with the Bentley Continental Flying Spur. This was VW’s top-of-the-line offering back in 2004, and it features plush seating for four, lots of wood trim, an air suspension system, a 4.2-liter V8 under the hood, and all-wheel drive. You don’t even have to drive it to enjoy it: Just fire it up and relax in its massaging seats.

