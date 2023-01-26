3. 2007 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor Get It

Seeing a Crown Vic in the rearview mirror is usually something to worry about, but decommissioned Police Interceptor models are also coveted among collectors for their rare options and robust powertrains—in this case, a 4.6-liter V8 that churns out 250 horsepower. This one boasts low mileage and isn’t shot through with holes from removed police equipment (or bullets).

