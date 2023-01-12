3. 2018 Volvo S60 Polestar Get It

Before Polestar morphed into a standalone brand specializing in beautifully designed EVs, it was the nameplate for Volvo’s performance models (and before that, a third-party tuner for Volvo cars). This S60 hails from the tail end of the era before Polestar turned to electrics. Volvo really threw everything but the kitchen sink at this model: Under the hood sits a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, it comes with an eight-speed auto and all-wheel drive, and the car features a revamped, stiffer suspension as well.

