4. 1925 Chevrolet Utility Express Get It

Here’s your chance to own a running, driving museum piece. While it doesn’t have much power and only two of the four wheels have brakes, driving this restored century-old truck is certainly a thrilling experience. The custom wooden bodywork makes it a real head-turner, and in addition to the truck itself, the winning bidder gets some extra hardware: All the car show trophies it has won over the years.

