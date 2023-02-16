4. 1937 AC 16/80 “Sloping Tail” Competition Sports Get It

This is a car that comes with built-in stories to tell. First, it’s rare: one of 42 Competition Sports two-seaters built between 1935 and 1939, and one of just 14 examples built with “sloping tail” bodywork, according to the listing. But that’s just the start. It was purchased new by Ms. Clare Mary Hope-Edwardes, who later became Lady More of Bishop’s Castle. A few owners later, it came into the hands of a man in London who painted it yellow and raced it, which earned it the nickname the “Flying Banana.” The current owner picked it up in 2017 and commissioned a thorough restoration, resulting in the beautiful roadster you see here. Now it’s your turn to write a chapter in its decades-long story.

