4. 1942 Ford Super Deluxe Woodie Station Wagon Get It

Even 80 years later, this wood-paneled wonder is still a head-turner. The seller claims it’s one of around 5,000 woodie wagons produced before civilian vehicle production was halted for World War II, which gives it a bit of historical interest. But really, it’s all about the aesthetics: The acres of rich wood trim and paneling paired with a dark blue paint job make an undeniably pleasing combo. It also features a rebuilt V8 engine and an overhauled fuel system, too.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!