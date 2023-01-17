4. 1965 Superformance Mark III Get It

Shelby Cobra? Almost—this is a replica, but the driving experience is just as fun (or possibly nerve-wracking). Under the hood sits a fire-breathing Windsor V8; it’s paired with a five-speed manual Tremec transmission with a forward-leaning shifter (just like the original Cobra, as the listing notes). Blip the throttle and the dual side pipes roar to life, and you’ll be able to hear every grumble in the no-frills, open-air cockpit. Buy it now and save it for the first warm day of spring.

