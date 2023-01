4. 1970 Jaguar XKE Series II Roadster Get It

Not impressed with the Karmann Ghia’s bodywork? Try this Jaguar XKE on for size. This handsome convertible features an 4.2-liter inline-six and a four-speed manual transmission for maximum driver engagment, and it comes with all the classic Jaguar touches: chrome wire wheels, chrome bumpers, and a long, flowing hood that you could land a plane on.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!