4. 1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle
Prefer a more utilitarian Volkswagen? You can’t go wrong with a Beetle. The Super Beetle was an upgraded version of the iconic Beetle introduced in 1971, and it featured improvements like a larger cargo bay and a revised front suspension. This baby blue example is well-maintained inside and out and offers plenty of charm—including its original California blue license plates and fading decals on the bumper and rear glass.
