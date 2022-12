4. 1980 Triumph TR8 Get It

Any 42-year-old British sports car that, in the words of the seller, “looks and drives like new” has our attention. It’s hard to argue with that assessment. This TR8 looks immaculate and benefits from a long list of mechanical work, including rebuilt carburetors and a totally rebuilt front suspension. And how can you say no to those tartan plaid seats?

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!