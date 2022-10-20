4. 1987 Buick GNX Get It

The Buick GNX is a legend, and this one is in essentially like-new condition—it shows just 2,300 miles on the odometer. The result of a collaboration between GM and ASC/McLaren, the GNX is a souped-up version of a Buick Grand National featuring a host of upgrades, including a turbocharged and intercooled 3.8-liter V6, a limited-slip differential, an oil cooler, and more. It’s the 217th of just 547 examples that rolled off the assembly line during its single-year production run (a plaque mounted on the dashboard certifies its rarity). It’s a piece of history, a showstopper, and a real hoot to drive.

