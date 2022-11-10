4. 1988 Subaru XT GL 4WD Get It

The Subaru XT easily qualifies as one of the more out-there designs of the 1980s, and possibly of any decade. When introduced, this rad ride featured high-tech advancements like push-button four-wheel drive and an air-ride suspension system (the latter has been replaced with conventional components on this example). The pod-mounted wiper and light controls, the pistol-grip shift knob, the pop-up headlights, the wedge-shaped contours—this car is a retro-futurist dream.

