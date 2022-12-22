Gear

The Best Car Auctions: 5 Cars and Trucks We’d Bid on Right Now

Red 1989 Toyota Corolla All-Trac parked in a parking lot. car auctions
5
1989 Toyota Corolla All-TracCourtesy Image 4 / 5

4. 1989 Toyota Corolla All-Trac

Get It

This ain’t your average Corolla. Although it might look like a ho-hum late-80s sedan, it has a trick up its sleeve (er, under its sheet metal): all-wheel drive. The 1.6-liter four-pot sends power to the front wheels, or if the driver pushes a button on the center console, to the front and rear wheels via a center differential and a solid axle out back. Better yet, the interior is pristine and it has just 45,000 miles on the odometer. Throw on a roof rack and some winter tires, and you’ll be set for your next ski trip.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_300x490
More from Gear