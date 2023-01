4. 1991 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser Get It

B-body wagons are the epitome of “land yacht,” and this is a rare one: The third-gen Olds Custom Cruiser was produced for just two years before being discontinued. It definitely shows some wear and tear, but features like a Vista sunroof, a rear-facing third-row seat, and a massive 5.0-liter V8 sweeten the deal.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!