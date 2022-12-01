4. 1994 Dodge Viper RT/10 Get It

The Viper is the epitome of a shred sled: It does away with creature comforts (who needs exterior door handles and locks, anyway?) and focuses solely on power and performance. It has plenty of both, thanks to its beastly eight-liter V10 engine that pumps out 400 horsepower. It’s only partially tamed by a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential, so you and your passenger are in for a wild ride every time you fire this thing up.

