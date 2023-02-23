4. 1995 Toyota MR2 GT Get It

More forbidden fruit from Japan has landed on U.S. shores. By that we mean this 1995 Toyota MR2 GT, a JDM right-hand-drive example that comes with a Texas title and a whole bunch of aftermarket parts. The gold Gram Lights wheels are a nice touch, but the real star is the mid-mounted turbocharged four-cylinder engine that gives this car its legendary performance. Go ahead, take a bite of the apple.

