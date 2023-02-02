4. 1996 Ford F-350 XLT Get It

Dualies usually have lives of hard labor, but this one seems to have escaped the grind: It shows just 40,000 miles and looks clean inside and out. Whoever wins this no-reserve auction will get a very nicely spec’d truck: a 7.3-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8, some extra space in the Super Cab, and a long bed with plenty of room for hauling. Better yet, it comes with lots of eye candy, including a windshield visor, body-colored side steps, exterior graphics, and chrome-trimmed mud flaps.

