4. 1998 Volvo S70 T5

This Volvo S70 combines a sporty powertrain with a hefty dose of Nordic practicality. With its turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-five and five-speed manual transmission, it’s a true enthusiast’s car, but with comfy seating for five and a generous trunk, it’s easy to live with. It also earns bonus points for a cool paint job, R-branded wheels, and a sunroof. What more could you want?

