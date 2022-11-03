Gear

The Best Car Auctions: 5 Cars and Trucks We’d Bid on Right Now

Green 2001 GMC Yukon XL 2500 parked on a gravel road with a hillside behind it. car auctions
2001 GMC Yukon XL 2500

4. 2001 GMC Yukon XL 2500

Low mileage, great color, pristine interior, and all the options you could want—there’s a lot to like about this truck. This is a heavy-duty 2500 series Yukon, and it’s powered by an 8.1-liter Vortec V8 with a 4×4-drivetrain and a locking rear differential. It could be a great base for a car camping build, but given its already comfy leather interior (with automatic climate control!), it’s also a great pick for a winter-friendly family hauler.

