4. 2009 Pontiac G8 GT Get It

Remember Pontiac? This 2009 G8 GT was one of the brand’s last cars to roll off the assembly line—production ended that year. It follows a tried-and-true formula (a big V8 engine stuffed up front paired with a rear-wheel-drive layout) that evokes the ‘60s muscle cars that put Pontiac on the map for enthusiasts. This one has plenty of mods, including an ECU tune and aftermarket wheels, but the low mileage and original Stryker Blue paint make it worth a look, even for purists.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!