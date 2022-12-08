5. 1962 Ford Thunderbird Get It

This T-Bird has lived the good life. It has had just two owners since new, it has never seen a salted road, and it has been fully restored inside and out. Engine, transmission, suspension, paint, chrome trim, interior—everything has been completely rebuilt or refreshed, and with the exception of disc brakes and a Bluetooth stereo, the car is mostly period-correct. It’s a time machine that’ll take you straight back to 1962.

