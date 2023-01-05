5. 1973 Honda CB350G Get It

As one commenter notes, this sharp CB350G would make a great intro to vintage motorcycle ownership or even a great beginner bike, period. It features both kick and electric starters, and the 36-horsepower, 326cc parallel twin engine provides enough oomph without being overwhelming. But with its chrome fenders and exhaust and Tyrolean Green Metallic paint, it scores big in the style department.

