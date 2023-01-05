Gear

The Best Car Auctions: 5 Cars and Trucks We’d Bid on Right Now

Green 1973 Honda CB350G parked on pavement. car auctions
5
1973 Honda CB350GCourtesy Image 5 / 5

5. 1973 Honda CB350G

Get It

As one commenter notes, this sharp CB350G would make a great intro to vintage motorcycle ownership or even a great beginner bike, period. It features both kick and electric starters, and the 36-horsepower, 326cc parallel twin engine provides enough oomph without being overwhelming. But with its chrome fenders and exhaust and Tyrolean Green Metallic paint, it scores big in the style department.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear