5. 1980 Dodge B-Series Custom Van Get It

There’s nothing subtle about this van. Three axles, chrome wheels, side pipes, medieval dragon murals covering the sides, multiple TVs, absolutely bonkers custom upholstery—just looking at the pictures is enough to give you sensory overload. The seller calls it “the ultimate party machine.” We can’t argue with that.

