5. 1986 Citroen 2CV6 Charleston Get It

It’s a bit mind-boggling to think that the Citroen 2CV, a car that dates back to the 1940s, was produced until 1990. It’s even more mind-boggling to imagine one puttering around the roads of Japan, as this one apparently did—it was originally imported for the Japanese market. It looks absolutely stunning with its two-tone paint accentuating its iconic semicircular design, and although the cracked tires and ultra-low mileage indicate it has spent most of its life stationary, it could be an ideal way to pick up a cherry example of this legendary vehicle.

