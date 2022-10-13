5. 1986 Owosso Pulse Autocycle Get It

Is it a motorcycle? Is it a car? Is it a plane? Well, it’s a little bit of all three. This bizarre form of transportation is one of just over 300 produced by the Owosso Motor Car Company in Michigan. Essentially, it’s a motorcycle (powered by a Kawasaki 750cc inline-four engine) capped with a sleek fiberglass body and fitted with two stabilizing wheels on stubby wings at the sides. Fair warning: This is a project. The bike-car-plane has not been started in nearly a decade, but if you can get it running, you’ll be a hit at your local cars and coffee.

