5. 1988 Yugo GVL Get It

What’s the polar opposite of the Viper? It might be this Yugo. The butt of endless jokes (see the comments section of this listing for a few zingers) due their reputation for unreliability, most American Yugos long ago succumbed to the crusher. That makes this one, which boasts relatively low mileage and many years of ownership by a single family, especially rare. There’s reason to believe that Yugos aren’t all that bad—you just need to take care of them and stay aware of their maintenance quirks (like frequent timing belt changes). Now’s your chance to put that theory to the test.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!