Gear

The Best Car Auctions: 5 Cars and Trucks We’d Bid on Right Now

White 1988 Yugo GVL parked on concrete. car auctions
5
1988 Yugo GVLCourtesy Image 5 / 5

5. 1988 Yugo GVL

Get It

What’s the polar opposite of the Viper? It might be this Yugo. The butt of endless jokes (see the comments section of this listing for a few zingers) due their reputation for unreliability, most American Yugos long ago succumbed to the crusher. That makes this one, which boasts relatively low mileage and many years of ownership by a single family, especially rare. There’s reason to believe that Yugos aren’t all that bad—you just need to take care of them and stay aware of their maintenance quirks (like frequent timing belt changes). Now’s your chance to put that theory to the test.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Gear