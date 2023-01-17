5. 1989 Jeep Cherokee Get It

Jeep stopped making Cherokees after the 2001 model year, but these boxy SUVs are still selling like hot cakes. While the market might be a little too inflated for most buyers, it’s hard to ignore a pristine example like this one. It boasts low mileage, Jeep’s bulletproof 4.0-liter inline-six engine, four-wheel drive, and stock aluminum wheels. It earns bonus points for the clean interior and full suite of gauges, too.

