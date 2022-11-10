5. 1991 BMW R100GS Get It

Some buyers turn their noses at modifications, but this bike has one that’s undeniably cool: A period-correct Paris-Dakar kit. This aftermarket mod was installed in the mid-1990s, according to the seller, and the red-and-white paint scheme gives the bike a head-turning appearance. Other upgrades include an aftermarket oil pan cooler and guards for the fairing, headlight, and engine. This could be an awesome adventure bike for any Airhead fan.

