5. 1992 and 1993 Honda CT70 Trails Get It

Here’s a two-for-one deal worth getting excited about. This pair of nearly identical ‘92 and ‘93 CT70s both have low mileage and received some recent maintenance: oil changes, cleaned carburetors, and new batteries. Grab a buddy and get ready to explore some back roads and trails.

