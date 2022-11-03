5. 1993 Ford Thunderbird NASCAR Race Car Get It

The list of serious potential buyers for this NASCAR race car is limited—probably museums (it spent time at one) and people with lots of spare garage space. But it’s still fun to check out the listing and browse the photos, and this car has a real racing pedigree: It won the 1993 Winston Open at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May 1993. It reportedly runs and drives, but good luck getting it registered at the DMV.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!